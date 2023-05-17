Centrica (LON:CNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

LON:CNA opened at GBX 119.65 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -920.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.96. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.90 ($1.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,307.69%.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea purchased 694,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($887,916.20). In related news, insider Chris OShea purchased 694,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($887,916.20). Also, insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,541.53). Insiders have acquired 900,557 shares of company stock valued at $93,009,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

