Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,810 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

