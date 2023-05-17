California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 994 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of EnerSys worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

