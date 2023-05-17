California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,066 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of PotlatchDeltic worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after buying an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,268,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,201 shares of company stock worth $2,707,443. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

