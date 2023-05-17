California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $8.15 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Chord Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.25.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

