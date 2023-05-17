California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.73 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin Electric worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,328,725. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

