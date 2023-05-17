California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.92 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day moving average is $196.79. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

