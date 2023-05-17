California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,297 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,415,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,719,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,054,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NYSE MSM opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.