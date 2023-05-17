Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,004.49

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,004.49 ($37.64) and traded as high as GBX 3,189 ($39.95). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,158 ($39.56), with a volume of 429,894 shares traded.

BNZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.71) to GBX 3,375 ($42.28) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.45) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($38.33) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955.83 ($37.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,239.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,085.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,004.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,468.09%.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.60), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,602.51). In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($38.41), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($818,329.73). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.60), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,602.51). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

