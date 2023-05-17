Britvic’s (BVIC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 920 ($11.52) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.90) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 933 ($11.69).

Britvic Stock Up 0.7 %

BVIC stock opened at GBX 935 ($11.71) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 946.13 ($11.85). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 894.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 825.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,764.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,471.70%.

In other news, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($31,200.68). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,128 shares of company stock worth $2,536,011. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

