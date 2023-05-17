boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOO. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 64.56 ($0.81).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 41.05 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £521.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.33 and a beta of 1.80. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

