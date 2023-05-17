boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 64.56 ($0.81).

LON BOO opened at GBX 41.05 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £521.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,368.33 and a beta of 1.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

