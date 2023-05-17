Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $352.28

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.28 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 394.80 ($4.95). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 393.20 ($4.93), with a volume of 548,148 shares changing hands.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.60, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.28.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 2,127.66%.

Insider Activity at Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 2,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £10,406.25 ($13,035.51). Also, insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.67), for a total value of £277,515.73 ($347,633.38). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

