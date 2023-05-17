AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £130 ($162.85) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($159.09) to £119 ($149.07) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.06) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £135 ($169.11) to £140 ($175.37) in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.32 ($149.47).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £120.70 ($151.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5,029.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of £112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,399 ($117.74) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($155.23).

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £117.01 ($146.57) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($293,147.94). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

