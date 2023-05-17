Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 2,250 ($28.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,150 ($26.93).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.92) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($21.04) to GBX 1,760 ($22.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,043.33 ($25.60).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,903.50 ($23.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,962.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,804.76. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,223 ($15.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,076 ($26.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,003.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,631.58%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

