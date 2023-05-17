Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $895,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,774.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $895,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,774.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,525,850. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

