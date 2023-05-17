Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 154 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $188.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $209.82.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

