Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

