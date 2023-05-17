Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.10. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.