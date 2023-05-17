Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.10. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

