Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ensign Energy Services (ESI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI):

5/9/2023 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

5/9/2023 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

5/9/2023 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.25.

4/14/2023 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

4/10/2023 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

3/29/2023 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.50 to C$3.70.

3/27/2023 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 5.5 %

TSE ESI opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$382.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.36.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of C$467.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$460.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.3072626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.