Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.