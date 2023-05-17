Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

