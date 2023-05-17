ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of ALLETE worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

