Afentra (LON:AET) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Afentra Stock Performance

Shares of AET stock opened at GBX 26.58 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 37.37 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,328.75 and a beta of 0.10. Afentra has a 1 year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

