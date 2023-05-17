Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.16

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.16 and traded as high as C$12.91. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 111,671 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$786.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.16.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.7227378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

