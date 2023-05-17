Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $255.35

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.35 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.22). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 253.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 347,858 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.71) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of £549.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,816.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

