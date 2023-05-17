Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Accrol Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ACRL opened at GBX 36 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.54. The firm has a market cap of £114.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. Accrol Group has a twelve month low of GBX 21.60 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.03 ($0.46).
About Accrol Group
Featured Stories
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.