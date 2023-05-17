Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Accrol Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ACRL opened at GBX 36 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.54. The firm has a market cap of £114.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. Accrol Group has a twelve month low of GBX 21.60 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.03 ($0.46).

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

