Western Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 13,632 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,935 call options.
Western Digital Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
