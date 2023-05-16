Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

