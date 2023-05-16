uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UCL opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.51.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in uCloudlink Group by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

