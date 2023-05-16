Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 57.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 232,820 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $3,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

