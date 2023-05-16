Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 119,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 83,688 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,003,204. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPST. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

