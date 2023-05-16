TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after acquiring an additional 852,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.