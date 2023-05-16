The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Wendy’s worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

