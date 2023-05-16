The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter worth $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

