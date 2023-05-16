The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CCGet Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Chemours worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.