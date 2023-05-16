The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Chemours worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemours Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Chemours stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

