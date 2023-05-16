Texas Permanent School Fund Has $916,000 Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

