Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLB stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,106 in the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

