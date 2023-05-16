Swiss National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Atkore worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.89. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Atkore

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

