Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Azenta worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 165.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

