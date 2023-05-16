Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,200 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HWC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.