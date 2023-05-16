Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Cadence Bank worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,765,000 after buying an additional 382,527 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $8,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 46.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 298,297 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

