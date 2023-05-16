Swiss National Bank Has $9.91 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of ONE Gas worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.