Swiss National Bank Has $11.05 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of F.N.B. worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,532,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after acquiring an additional 688,145 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

