Swiss National Bank Has $10.45 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

