Swiss National Bank Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Tenable worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,928 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

