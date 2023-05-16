Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

