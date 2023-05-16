Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Terreno Realty worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of TRNO opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

