Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Terreno Realty worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.