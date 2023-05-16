Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,623,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 581,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

